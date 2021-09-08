AYUSH Ministry To Kick-start Conference To Help Students' Career In Traditional Medicine

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) is finding ways to involve students more comprehensively to develop their career in yoga, Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine. The Ministry will be kick-starting a conference themed "Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems-Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment Focus on the North-Eastern States'' in Guwahati on September 10.

As per a statement by the ministry, Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, along with respective heads of Ayush institutions and research organisations will be conversing with students at the conference. "This is the first time that a conference focusing on students and their career choices and the potential of start-ups in the sector is being organised by the Ministry of Ayush," the statement said.

NE Health Ministers meet to promote AYUSH medicine systems

Notably, in August, the Ayush and Health Ministers of all the north-eastern states had engaged in a meeting organized by the ministry to broadly discuss infrastructural development and promotion of AYUSH medicine systems. The statement released by the ministry also stated that the conference on Friday will emphasise a wide range of fulfilling career paths in AYUSH systems with a special focus on education, entrepreneurship and employment in the northeastern states. There will be presentations on education and career opportunities in all streams of Ayush by experts, the statement said.

Educators to encourage youth to understand industry standards

As per the statement by the ministry, the Union Minister along with other educators will be exploring and discussing the industry perspective while discoursing about the possibility of youths setting up their businesses and start-ups. The event will also hold a one-to-one interactive session for students and scholars with experts of the streams.

Ministry of AYUSH

Intended with developing education, research and propagation of indigenous alternative medicine systems in India, the Ministry of Ayush includes the seven traditional systems of healthcare. The ministry operates a set of healthcare programs; primarily aimed at the rural population.

The system is considered to form an essential part of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The ministry had long worked for blending the traditional AYUSH systems with modern medicine, in what has been described as a type of "cross-pathy". More than 50,000 children have been enrolled in 'Homeopathy for Healthy Child'.

AYUSH has also partnered with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to set up the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) in 2001, based on knowledge on Indian systems of medicines such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Yoga.

