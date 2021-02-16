Ayush Ministry, WHO Ink Pact For Implementation Of Traditional Medicine In SEARO Nations

The AYUSH Ministry and the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) has signed a Letter of Exchange to appoint an AYUSH expert to WHO's regional traditional medicine programme in New Delhi.

The agreement was signed by AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

The initiative will help WHO-SEARO in implementing the safe and effective use of traditional medicine service, including Ayurveda, and its appropriate integration into national health care systems. Efforts will also be made to strengthen the capacities of South-East Asian countries in the area of traditional medicine.

The AYUSH Ministry and WHO will jointly help these countries to develop policies and implement action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine.

WHO's decade-old partnership with India

Poonam Singh said the close collaboration of WHO and India goes back to decades when both parties concluded the Basic Agreement in 1952 to fulfil mutual responsibilities in the spirit of friendly cooperation.

"Today's agreement will formally extend this cooperation into the area of traditional medicine which is a valuable tool in our shared quest to achieve universal health coverage," she said.

Vaidya Kotecha said the AYUSH ministry has had various interaction with the WHO in the field of Ayurveda, yoga and another Indian traditional system of medicine. These Indian systems are gaining popularity and being accepted as Medicinal system in the South-East Asian, African countries, European and Latin America nations.

The AYUSH ministry and WHO will assist the member states to develop appropriate policy, regulation framework, exchange of information and activities for integration of traditional medicine in public health and dissemination of information about it to the community.

