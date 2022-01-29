Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Integrated To 695 Indian Railway Hospitals: Report

The Indian Railways integrated its 695 hospitals and care centres with the 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission' (ABDM), according to the Union Health Ministry's official release on Saturday, January 29. This integration would benefit around 80 lakh railway employees, railway pensioners and their family members in easy access to the healthcare services, news agency ANI reported. Moreover, it would also enable the general public to avail the railway healthcare services digitally.

The benefit of this integration, as explained in the release, is that even if Indian railway patients choose to get treated in ABMD integrated hospitals, other than Railway Health System's anywhere in India, their medical records can be digitally transferred with ease.

The integration is a milestone: RailTel CMD

Stating that the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in all the 695 hospitals has been a game-changer for Railway's healthcare system, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said that the integration of HMIS with ABMD is a 'milestone'. "The integration of railway HMIS with ABMD is another milestone that will help beneficiaries reap the benefits of ABM ecosystem in a seamless digital manner", he said as per ANI.

It is the RailTel Corporation of India, a Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, which executed the integration of the Railway Health System with ABDM. This was reportedly done under RailTel's collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), which aims to create a National Digital Health Eco-system by implementing the ABDM.

He said, "Such integrations of hospitals with ABDM will gradually ensure the reach of good health facilities to every citizen in the country and provide them with the best digital health care".

Ayushman Bharat Mission

The Ayushman Bharat mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021 to improve the public health infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. Touted as “India’s largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure,” it is expected to provide support to 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 ‘high focus’ states and establish 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres. After launching the mission in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, PM Modi had said, "We are working day and night to improve health facilities in the country" adding that over two crore poor people got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojna and many health-related issues are being solved through the ABDM.

