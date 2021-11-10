Ayushman Bharat: Health Ministry Starts Digital Registration Of All Medical Facilities

The Union Health Ministry has started the digital registration of all medical facilities and all doctors under the Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission. The Ministry informed in an official statement that the step is being taken to complete the digitisation of health records. As per the Centre's new initiative, government hospitals have been asked to procure Hospital Information Management System software.

The landmark Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission was launched on September 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. While addressing the nation on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi announced that the campaign of strengthening health facilities has been underway for the last seven years and with the latest developments, the restructuring and the upgrading of healthcare infrastructure had entered a new phase. "Today we are launching a Mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India's health facilities," The Indian Prime Minister had said.

Under the initiative, every citizen of the country will be allotted a unique health identification card and the same will also be used as a health account. Personal records that are related to the health of the individual will be linked to the card. The Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem and the government expects that it will become as popular and effective as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in revolutionising payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities, according to the Health Ministry.

Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme

Earlier this month on November 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ‘Ayushman Bharat CAPF' healthcare scheme for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on a pan-India basis. He said that the scheme will be rolled out across all states and Union Territories (UTs) in a phased manner from November 2 onwards.

During the inauguration of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for CAPF personnel, Home Minister Shah handed over a representative card to a CAPF jawan, along with cards to the DG, National Security Guard (NSG) so that the health cards could be distributed to other NSG personnel.

(With inputs from ANI)