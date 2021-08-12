Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Centre Gearing Up To Reach 2 Crore Hospital Admissions Soon

In a bid to strengthen the health care system in the country, the Central Government has authorized as many as 1.99 crore hospital treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. According to the National Health Authority (NHA), a total amount worth Rs 24, 683 crores has been administered to health care facilities across the country. The data also reveals that around 16.20 crore beneficiaries have been registered and they have Ayushman cards for the government-run health scheme.

According to the NHA, the Government provides various free-of-cost health schemes for the privileged. The government-run health schemes are available at government as well as private hospitals. "There is a 918 Health Benefits Package (HBP) with fixed rates covering 1669 procedures along with COVID treatment and diagnostic tests. So far, a network of approximately 23,000 public and private hospitals have been empanelled with AB PM-JAY across the country, " NHA told to ANI.

NHA: Ayushman Bharat Scheme key features

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme provides various health care benefits to Ayushman cardholders. Those having their names registered for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme are eligible to avail Central Government's free-of-cost health facility. The key features of Ayushman Bharat are as follows:

The Ayushman Bharat card gives healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000 per year to those who have Ayushman cards.

It provides top medical specialities, including general medicine and general surgery.

The cardholders can also go for checkups at different health departments, including Infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynaecology. The Ayushman cardholders can also go for orthopaedics and medical oncology check-ups and treatments.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme for COVID-19 treatment

According to the Health Ministry, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), till July 25, a total of 20.32 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted, and 7.08 lakh COVID patients have been admitted to hospitals, informed the MoS for Health, Bharti Pravin Pawar. The Central Government has helped lakhs of people across the country to overcome COVID-19 complications. "The centre has been providing consistent support to the states and Union territories to fight COVID-19," read the statement issued by Pawar.

A week ago, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur, had also informed about the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. "As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by # COVID19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM Care," the Minister tweeted.

