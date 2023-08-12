Ayushman Bharat scheme to include families below income Rs 3 lakh, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister on Saturday announced that families with annual income between Rs 1.8-3 lakh can now avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The Chief Minister said this would benefit more than 8 lakh families in the State. With this, the residents of Haryana can avail of free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh.

CM Khattar said that the families in the income bracket willing to avail of the benefits would be required to register on the portal. The portal for registration for the scheme will be opened on August 15, informed the Chief Minister’s office. The ones seeking to avail of benefits under the scheme would have to deposit an amount of Rs 1,500.

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme till now benefits 30 lakh families in the State. However, this is not the first step taken by the Haryana Government to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

In November last year, the Haryana Government introduced CHIRAYU (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units), expanding the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to families with annual incomes up to Rs 1.8 lakh. The aim was to extend the benefits to over 50 per cent of residents of the State. The cost of treatment for over 5 lakhs would be borne by the State Government. The CM then also distributed golden cards to 12 beneficiaries.

In Haryana, 715 hospitals have been empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State, which includes 176 Government hospitals and 539 private hospitals.

Ayushman Bharat was launched by the Narendra Modi Government in September 2018 to provide health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to the EWS (Economically Weaker Section).