Taking note of the cancellation of BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan's interactive session on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti to be held at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) due to objections raised by a student's political body, Republic Media Network raised the issue of the attack on freedom of speech and expression in the country.

Responding to the #CampusIntolerance campaign on whether college events are being cancelled for sharing a certain political ideology, a netizen stated, "Intolerance without taking the opportunity to discuss, agree or disagree, seems like a rejection of free speech, yes. It absolves those who don’t want to listen and discuss, the chance of losing a debate. That makes me think that whoever does that, has a weak case and knows it."

#CampusIntolerance | Is it an all out-attack on free speech in the country when speakers at college events are blocked and cancelled for having a certain political ideology?



Share your views using the hashtag and join the debate. — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2022

As several recent incidents seem to promote certain ideologies in educational institutions, Republic reached out to people to probe the question of whether educational campuses are becoming a festering ground for ideological intolerance.

A viewer opined, "It's not that education institutions become (places of) ideological intolerance since BJP came in power at the Centre. During Indiraji and after that JNU and other institutions (were) dominated by communist and Jehadi minded ideology but now they are facing resistance from BJP ideology so intolerance (sic)".

#CampusIntolerance | In the garb of imparting an education, are campuses becoming a festering ground for ideological intolerance? Share your take using the hashtag and stay tuned here - https://t.co/RZHKU3fLci — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2022

Following an outcry by the Students Federation of India (SFI), an invitation extended to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to deliver a talk on Ambedkar Jayanti was cancelled. Acknowledging the matter a netizen said, "Such is the helplessness even after being in Power".

Expressing concern over campus intolerance, a comment read, "Considering that BJP is the biggest party in India, having power in max no of states, it means the majority is being denied a voice. This is now getting too much (sic)".

LSR College cancels talk by BJP spokesperson on Ambedkar Jayanti

Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) cancelled a talk by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 14, the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Following objections raised by Left student unions particularly the Students Federation of India (SFI), the session titled 'Ambedkar Beyond Constitution', organised by LSR's SC/ST cell was reportedly cancelled.

Paswan who had been preparing for the talk and had made time for it on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, was deeply disappointed and said it was a sign of "institutionalisation of cancel culture" in the country.

(Image: LADYSHRIRAMCOLLEGEFORWOMEN/Facebook/@GURUPRAKASH/Twitter)