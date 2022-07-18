Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 'perfect Opportunity' For New Dreams And Resolve To Bring Peace: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ provides a perfect opportunity for new dreams and new resolve to bring about peace, prosperity and all-round progress in the country.

Sinha dedicated the 16th edition of the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the people who are working for the betterment of society and nation-building.

Jan Bhagidari, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Good Governance, Police-Public Cooperation, Reviving Heritage, and Women Entrepreneurs were among the focus areas of this month’s episode of Awaam ki Awaaz programme which was aired on Sunday on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the Union territory and also broadcast on DD Kashmir.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provides the perfect opportunity for new dreams, new resolve to bring about peace, prosperity and all-round progress in the country. As the cradle of civilization, we are determined to further enhance the country's position at the world stage,” Sinha said.

He complimented the district-level administrations for invoking the spirit of public participation in the government working among the masses.

Noting that ‘Jan Bhagidari’ has been transformed into a movement in J&K, Sinha said Budgam district has ensured that the locals become equal stakeholders in strengthening the pillars of participatory governance.

The LG also commended the employees of Power Development Department, PWD, Jal Shakti and all personnel associated with disaster management who defied the recent inclement weather and ensured round-the-clock services and operations.

He acknowledged the indispensable efforts of the ‘water heroes’ of Baramulla, including Mohammad Ramzan Wani, Abdul Ahad Reshi, Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, Ashraf Wani and Abdul Hameed Tantre who ensured water supply to 25 villages despite flash floods.

“There are many such officers and employees of the administration who are working round-the-clock with the resolve to serve the people. We acknowledge their dedication towards service; the work being done by them reflects their values and high ideals,” he said.

Enlisting government’s endeavours for promoting entrepreneurship and harnessing demographic dividend, the lieutenant governor said J&K has emerged as the top performer in the ranking of UTs for dynamic change in the ecosystem of startups.

Through the new industrial policy, we are focusing on developing the startup ecosystem in the districts as well, he added.

Sinha also paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the flash flood near Amarnath Cave shrine on July 8 in which 15 pilgrims lost their lives.

The LG expressed gratitude to J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Administration and all personnel, officials, local volunteers and other stakeholders associated with disaster management who, with great urgency and dedication, completed the rescue operation in difficult conditions to save precious lives. PTI SSB SSB KVK KVK

