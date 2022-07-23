Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Centre Installs 'Digital Jyot' In Delhi To Pay Tribute To Martyrs

In a special tribute to our freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, a sky beam light has been installed by the Union Ministry of Culture at Central Park in Delhi illuminating the "Digital Jyot" in the sky.

Speaking about the new initiative of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "Digital Jyot" installed at Delhi's Central Park in Connaught Place uses technology and enables every Indian to express their gratitude to the freedom fighters in a heartfelt way.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video on how one can send their tribute via this new initiative of the Ministry of Culture. "A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle! Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters," PM Modi tweeted. Adding further, he said that every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the "Digital Jyot".

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to take part in this extraordinary endeavour and strengthen "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" commemorating 75 years of independence.

To celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Digital Jyot has been installed at Central Park of the national capital, symbolising the glow of freedom. According to the Ministry of Culture, the Digital Jyot is surrounded by an illuminated metallic floral sculpture inspired by the courage and determination of our freedom fighters and martyrs. Notably, the design of the floral sculpture finds its inspiration from nature and flowers linked to ideas of hope, strength and positivity.

According to the ministry of culture, the tribute will be queued up for delivery and will flash on the LED screen installed at the Central Park in Connaught Place illuminating the Digital Jyot or sky beam light in the sky.

How to send 'Digital Jyot' tribute?

A tribute can be sent online by following the steps below:

Visit website www.digitaltribute.in Click on pay tribute Upload your image and fill in the other details Select the tribute message that you want to send Then click on submit

One can also change the language and send the tribute in that language. Notably, the tribute message will be queued up for delivery. A video recording of one's tribute will also be shared with them once it is showcased on the LED screen at Central Park, Delhi.