Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Centre To Release Special Category Prisoners In Three Phases

In a new initiative taken by the Central government under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, special category prisoners will be released in three phases under the Centre’s 'Special Remission' scheme. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that these special category prisoners will be released on 15 August 2022, 26 January 2023 and 15 August 2023.

"As you are aware, the Government of India has decided to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. As part of the celebrations, it is proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases," the MHA order stated.

On April 21, Home Minister Amit Shah had written to officials of states and Union territories to ask them to take appropriate action in this regard. An official copy of the guidelines to be followed for granting remission has already been forwarded by the officials.

To facilitate the process a new module has been added to the ePrisons software. The process of identification, shortlisting of eligible prisoners for the Special Remission scheme and periodically updating the status of different steps involved in the process will take place with the help of the app. The officials will be able to access the app with credentials already given to them.

A step-by-step guide has been issued by the Centre in this app for the authorities regarding the Special Remission initiative. This includes the Special Remission module dashboard, computation of sentence of convicted prisoners, generation of draft list of eligible prisoners, forwarding of the list to State Level Screening Committee and further updating of records on receiving approval.

A video conference will be held by the NIC e Prisons team to facilitate and guide the prison authorities in using the special module. For any technical issues with the module, the Prison authorities can contact the NIC officials through phone and email id indicated at the bottom of the attached user manual.

The manual will assist prison authorities in processing files of inmates eligible for the special remission initiative in an efficient and effective manner. This is to ensure that the UTs and states are in a better position to process cases according to the timelines.