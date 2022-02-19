Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: DDA to hold sand art workshop, nature walk

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A sand art work, nature walk are among the host of activities that the Delhi Development Authority has planned in the coming days to mark 75th year of the country's Independence, officials said on Friday.

Nature-oriented activities along the flood plains of Yamuna are planned from February 19 to March 6, involving citizens of all age groups, with an intent to connect them to the river and spread awareness about its significance, they said.

'Azaadi Darshan', a sand art workshop, will be organised on Saturday at Kalindi Aviral, one of DDA's Yamuna projects near DND Flyway. Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo, who has taken India's sand art to the world stage, will lead the event, which will also engage school children, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement.

Another event in the series is a nature walk being organised on February 20 at Yamuna Biodiversity Park (phase-2), away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

This is part of active floodplains of river Yamuna and consists of mosaic of wetlands together with the grasslands and floodplain forest communities where DDA wishes to spot the flora of the floodplains and birds with the taxonomists and ornithologists from Delhi bird foundation, officials said.

This is a group of bird experts that explore open spaces around the city to identify and spot the native and migratory birds through partnership and collaboration with other leading organisations and local communities. They have represented the country in key international birding events, and are connected with renowned global birding ornithologists and experts, the statement said.

Delhi's unique repository of natural heritage and traditional urbanism comprises its historic cities, villages, heritage structures, artifacts, streets, parks, river, water bodies, cultural and religious precincts, it added.

Historically, Delhi has grown between the River Yamuna and the Ridge, the last traces of the Aravali ranges. The built heritage of Delhi; its seven historic cities has a close relationship with these natural heritage, especially with the river, it said.

These cities that existed along the Yamuna and the Delhi that we see today haae major difference. Once the lifeline of the city, "Yamuna over the years has been neglected due to careless anthropogenic activities and urbanisation," the DDA said.

In order to revive the glory of Yamuna, DDA has been working on the restoration and rejuvenation of the floodplains of Yamuna. The scheme focuses on bringing back the river to its pristine state and reviving the connection of the river with its people, it added.

