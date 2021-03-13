Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Javadekar Inaugurates Exhibition On Freedom Fighters In Pune

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday virtually inaugurated a photo exhibition organised at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative to mark 75 years of India's independence and project the journey thereafter, said Javadekar.

"Come to the exhibition and have a look, and take a part of history with you," he said while addressing the crowd at the exhibition. Highlighting the freedom struggle and the innumerable sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, he stated that every citizen of the country should be well-aware of the rough path that led to the freedom of the country.

On the occasion, the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare also took to the dais and addressed the gathering. He said, "The motive behind setting up the exhibition is to pay tribute to the people associated with the freedom struggle, even those who have not found a mention in history."

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being organised in different parts of the country. Javadekar also virtually inaugurated exhibitions set up in Bangaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Moirang in Manipur.

About the exhibition

Organised by the Bureau of Outreach of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, this exhibition showcases the contribution of freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Lokmanya Tilak, Baba Saheb Ambedkar among others. The exhibition will conclude on March 15.

#AmritMahotsav pays tributes to contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr. Ambedkar, all prominent leaders and revolutionaries including Khudiram Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru, who earned us our freedom Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/uR2ycMeKHl — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 13, 2021

The Indian Government in collaboration with the state governments is going to organise several programmes to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of India's independence, as per sources.