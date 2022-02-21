Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: MEA Organises 'Special Course On Foreign Policy For Indian Media'

The Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS), in association with the External Publicity Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is organising a 'Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media'. The course will be held from February 21-25, coinciding with MEA's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week. The programme was inaugurated by Reenat Sadhu, Secretary (West), MEA on Monday. While Arun K Chatterjee, Dean (SSIFS), and Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary (XP), official spokesperson marked their presence.

As per the release statement, 25 Indian journalists from various Hindi, English, and regional media houses are to participate in the course. Interactive sessions on MEA's structure and functions, and relevant aspects of India's foreign policy and diplomatic engagements around the world will be included in the special course.

MEA celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week’

The Ministry of External Affairs is hosting ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week’ from February 21-27 as part of which it has organised a series of commemorative events and activities across India.

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on February 17 had said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence this August.

Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media

The Special Course on Foreign Policy for Indian Media was held at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India from October 16-22, 2019. About 37 Indian Journalists covering the MEA beat from electronic and print media participated in the course.



The Special Course was inaugurated by Foreign Secretary at FSI on October 16, 2019. The familiarisation programme was jointly organised by FSI and External Publicity (XP) Division of MEA. The objective of the course was to offer a background briefing on topical issues of foreign policy and diplomacy.

Image: Ministry of External Affairs