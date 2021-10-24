Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: MoS Nityanand Rai And Delhi CP Flag off 'Amrit Run' Event

On Sunday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana started off the 'Amrit Run' event at the National Police Memorial, which was organised under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Delhi Police Department is organising this run.

According to an official announcement, the event will bring together 75 officers from the Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). On this occasion, MoS Nityanand Rai also laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial's Central Sculpture in honour of the fallen police jawans.

Adesh Kumar, one of the participants in the run said,

"The run is being organised to celebrate 75 years of our independence and to pay tribute to the martyred police jawans. Personnel from Delhi Police and CAPFs will take part in this run. There are a total of 75 participants."

In remembrance of police martyrs today Union MoS Home Sh Nityanand Rai @nityanandraibjp paid homage at #NationalPoliceMemorial before flagging off #AmritRun of #DelhiPolice & CAPF personnel in presence of @CPDelhi Sh Rakesh Asthana.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #PoliceCommemorationDay pic.twitter.com/5hODxAJ3LC — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 24, 2021

Union MoS Nityanand Rai & Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana flagged off 'Amrit Run' under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at National Police Memorial, Delhi pic.twitter.com/IlsuKZHNnz — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Centre had launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it on March 12, the day on which Gandhiji started off the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

The festivities will go on until August 15, 2023. The Government of India has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of progressive India, as well as the magnificent history of its people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India, and to enable Prime Minister Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) as well.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav symbolizes everything progressive about India's socio-cultural, political, and economic identity. The formal journey of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" began on March 12, 2021, and will finish on August 15, 2023, after a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence.

A number of other runs have also been organised and have taken place under this umbrella of celebrations. A tri-service run was organised by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) recently on October 15 with seven members that included two female officers. The run was from Gwalior to New Delhi. The last leg of the run was flagged off on October 21.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)