'AzadiSAT Not Just Satellite': Space Kidz India CEO Highlights Importance Of Women In STEM

In a special broadcast #ProudToBeIndian, Dr Srimathy Kesan spoke to Republic, as she became the first Indian woman to experience zero gravity in 2022. She is renowned as an educator and founder of Chennai-based Indian Aerospace Startup- Space Kidz India, and discussed the AzadiSAT and the importance of women in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Dr Srimathy has come up with an initiative of empowering women - AzadiSAT. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch 75 payloads which are developed and built by 750 girl students hailing from the rural parts of India. The 8 kg CubeSat carries 75 different payloads, each weighing around 50 grams, that will conduct femto-experiments.

Talking about her Eureka moment, Dr Kesan shared that she has been an NCC cadet and always wanted to serve the Indian Army but due to some personal commitments she couldn't. After 16 years of sabbatical, there was a eureka moment in 2009 when she attended a conference in Miami and went from being a homemaker to NASA.

Dr Srimathy Kesan on the importance of Women in STEM

Dr Srimathy Kesan said, "On April 27, 2010, I took 108 children from India to NASA for the space camps. That was the first time when the fire within me for doing something for the country ignited. This gave me more pride as I was working with the future generation of the country. We always speak about women in STEM and in reality young children are getting into stem only until their post-graduation and the percentile keeps depleting as the age factor grows. I thought it was only in India that the facade for women which are the changes in their personal lives like marriage, and children. But after interacting with other women on international platforms I got to understand that each of them has so many challenges bringing up a family and working in STEM".

Dr Kesan further said STEM is one particular thing that needs to be available in the laboratory 24X7 because there are no fixed timings. When we started working for the AzadiSAT we didn't sleep for straight 33 days and we were completely in the lab as these are young children. To begin with, I gave the proposal to ISRO, while I was admitted to the ICCU at Apollo while suffering from COVID. I have worked on various satellites but I am very passionate about this AzadiSAT. I am grateful to the scientist of ISRO and the chairman who approved this concept stating it was very good. As in this project, there will be 750 girl children, especially from the government schools of J&K to Kanyakumari".

Why 750 girls in AzadiSAT?

Speaking about bringing all these girls on one platform while interacting and teaching them about satellite making, She said, "There were tears rolling out of these students' eyes. My Space Kidz team (mostly young boys) questioned me about the idea behind choosing only girl students but once they met them they supported my decision. In our country, we give more importance to Engineering and medicine but with regard to these government school girls, I went to interacted with 350 schools and went to 75 schools. It was very difficult to make them understand the satellites and to convince them that these children will have a career in space. But many schools refused to understand the concept and some blatantly said that we are wasting time."

She added, "It's sad that we still feel that women can only do designing, food, and take care of the home and that is a pain factor for me. And this is the reason I decided to bring these children to the forefront and give them an awareness of this niche industry space. These 750 girls march with their heads held high and they talk such language about science, it's mind-blowing., They had the opportunity to interact with scientists of ISRO. These children who used to be naive are now bold. AzadiSAT is not only a building satellite but it building the character and attitude of girls in our country."

In a message to the young girls of the country, Dr Kesan said, "People will say you can not, you will not and only then you can. When there is a cannot just erase that not, it is always the 'CAN'. Women are wired like that as when people push us hard we come out bright super successful and strong. So as much as they push you, women, India needs a young woman in all the fields and I am looking forward for them to flourish in all the filed and march forward. As it said, 'No pain, No gain', so accept the pain and march with pride."