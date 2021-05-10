Azam Khan & Son Shifted To Lucknow Hospital From Sitapur Jail After Testing COVID Positive

Over a week after Senior Samajwadi leader Mohammad Azam Khan, along with his son tested positive for COVID-19 along with 13 other prisoners in Sitapur jail, they were shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on Sunday, as per the police.

Medanta Hospital Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "Azam Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, and has moderate symptoms. He has a fever and has been kept on four liters of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly, his treatment will be done. His son is stable."

Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 30. Thirteen other inmates had also tested positive after they complained of fever and cough on April 29. On Sunday, Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated following which he along with his son Abdullah was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in Sitapur jail in February 2020 in connection with various cases. However, his wife was later granted bail by the Allahabad High Court had in December.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday extended the current 'Corona curfew' (lockdown) in Uttar Pradesh till May 17. Earlier, the UP govt had imposed a lockdown till May 10.

COVID Cases In UP

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh surged to 15,03,490 on Sunday as 23,333 more people tested positive for the disease while 296 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,464.

This is the second consecutive day when daily deaths have remained below the 300-mark. On Saturday, the state had recorded 298 COVID-19 deaths. Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,436, followed by 1,425 in Meerut and 1,042 in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued.

Of the 296 deaths, 26 each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur, 15 from Jhansi, 13 from Bahraich, 11 from Ghazipur, and 10 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said. As many as 34,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged in a day after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,54,045, the statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)