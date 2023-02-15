Azam Khan's Son Abdullah Azam Loses UP Assembly Membership

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday after a special court sentenced both him an his father to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case on Monday. Abdullah Azam was the Samajwadi Party MLA from the Rampur Suar Assembly which has now been vacated. The assembly will now undergo a by-election.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were convicted of blocking traffic after their vehicle was stopped by the police in Moradabad 15 years ago. Their car windows were covered in black-tinted film. The incident took place a day after a terror attack on a CRPF camp in neighbouring Rampur district on January 1, 2008 in which seven jawans and a rickshaw puller died.

The District Government Counsel, Nitin Gupta, said Abdullah Azam and Azam Khan appeared before the special MP/MLA court in Moradabad on Monday.

"They were sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 each by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Smita Goswami," he added.

The court has convicted the father-son duo under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

Seven other accused in the case have been acquitted due to lack of evidence. These include SP MLA from Amroha, former MLAs Haqi Ikram Qureshi and Naim-ul-Hasan, among others.