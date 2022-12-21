Azamgarh's Carpenter Makes 'Helicopter'-styled Nano That Runs On Road

A carpenter named, Salman, who is based out of Azamgarh has transformed a Nano car into a helicopter that doesn't fly but runs on the road, however, the passengers have shared that when they sit in the 'Helicopter'-styled Nano they get an experience of air travel, reported ANI.

While talking to ANI about his quirky innovation, Salaman said, "We have made a helicopter that runs on the road. It took me around four months and cost about Rs 3 lakh. There is high demand for it now."

Further, he shared that a large number of people have been coming to witness and experience this 'Helicopter'-styled Nano.

Salaman's helicopter in high demand

Azamgarh's Salman shared that a huge number of people have been coming to see the helicopter running on roads and those who can't travel in a helicopter or can't afford to travel are more in number.

Further, the carpenter said that he has been looking forward to making more innovations that are unique in nature. "If the government and companies help us, we can also make helicopters that can run on water and air. We can take this idea forward for similar inventions," said Salaman while talking about his future plans.