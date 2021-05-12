Azim Premji Urges Citizens To Come Together & Fight COVID, Stresses On 'unity Of Action'

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in the country,IT Czar Azim Hashim Premji delivered a message for the citizens of the country and urged them to stay united during these unprecedented times. He said that people must leave their difference in this crisis and should come together. Azim Premji added that the actions that are not based on science have a harmful impact on the course. He asked people to accept the crisis truthfully.

"Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle"

Premji stated, "Actions that are not based on science in reality have a detrimental effect on the course. At the core of the idea of good science is a matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth. So, we must confront this crisis, scale, spread and accept truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated. Second, in this situation, the country must come together as one. People must drop all their differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle."

Azim Premji's message for India

Azim Premji praised the COVID-19 vaccination for being produced in record time, but emphasised that deploying and administering the vaccine in large numbers was the most important requirement. Wipro's founder Chairman proposed that the government enlist's the help of the private sector to supplement its vaccination efforts.

While speaking at an interactive session with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, he had said, "There is a possibility that we can get the Serum Institute to supply vaccines at about Rs 300 a shot and hospitals and private nursing homes can administer this at Rs 100 per shot. So with a Rs 400 a shot, it is possible to do mass vaccination of the population."

Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay