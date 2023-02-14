B-1B Lancers’ Return At Aero India 2023 Signify Enhancement In Indo-US Relations: Pentagon

The United States Air Force (USAF) has sent its B-1B Lancers to Aero India aviation, marking the second feature of the renowned US bombers at the aviation exhibition. The B-1B Lancers were showcased by the USAF at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Base in addition to an array of other defence machinery, a press release by the Pentagon stated. Prior to this, the B-1B made its debut in India during Aero India 2021 on February 3. The planes were escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter during the inaugural day of Aero India 2021.

Notably, the B-1B Lancer is a supersonic strategic bomber developed by Rockwell International and produced by Northrop Grumman. The aircraft is capable of carrying a large payload of conventional or nuclear weapons and is designed to penetrate enemy airspace at high speeds and low altitudes. According to the Pentagon statement, the participation of the B-1B Lancers at Aero India 2023 underscores the importance of growing Indo-US strategic partnerships. The Lancers took off from South Dakota and refuelled at Guam before landing in India, Rear Admiral Michael Baker stated at the event. “It's a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean; but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our Major Defense Partner,” the Rear Admiral said in the context of India. “The US and India continue to deepen Defense cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together,” he added.

USAF registers its presence at Aero India 2023

Apart from the Lancer strategic bombers, the lineup of USAF included its latest fifth-generation fighters, the F-35A Lightning II as well as the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. Meanwhile, two F-16 Fighting Falcons are engaged in conducting daily aerial demonstrations amid the aviation exhibition. The US Navy also featured its F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighter jets during the event.

Image: Boeing.com (A B-1B Lancer on the runway)

The India-US Relations in aviation has been a significant aspect of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. This partnership has been built on mutual interests and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and defence. In recent years, the aviation sector has seen significant growth in India, with the government of India taking various initiatives to encourage domestic production and expand the aerospace industry.

The US has been a major contributor to this growth, with American companies such as Boeing and General Electric investing in India and collaborating with Indian firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). The partnership between India and the US in the aviation sector is also evident in the defence sector, where both countries have been collaborating on the development of military aircraft and helicopter programmes. For instance, India has procured several US-made military aircraft, including the C-130J Super Hercules and the P-8I Neptune.