B1B Bombers: Two Of America's Most Lethal Weapons To Join The Indo-US Mega Air Exercise

Two American B1 heavy bomber jets of the US air force for the very first time will participate in the Indo-US mega air exercise which began on Monday. This exercise was done keeping in mind the regional security threat and China’s growing superiority in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise saw the participation of the American B1 bombers, F15E fighter jets, C-130 J, and C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.

The exercise ‘Cope India’ started at Kalaikunda. B1B bombers and F15E will join the exercise later this week. The B1B bombers were also displayed at the Aero India show that was hosted in February this year. The event was held in Bengaluru.

About the American B1B Bombers

The B1B bombers are nicknamed “The Bone”. It is a long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber. It has served the United States Air Force since 1985. The aircraft is currently in service with the American air force and is their most lethal weapon as its superiority has been visible in US operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Originally, the aircraft was designed for its Nuclear capabilities, the B1 switched to exclusively conventional combat roles for the US in the mid-1990s. In the year 1999, during Operation Allied Force, six B1s flew 2 per cent of the strike mission, yet dropped 20 per cent of the ordinance. During Operation Enduring the B1 lancers flew 2 per cent of the sorties while dropping 40 per cent of the precision weapons.

The B1 has been nearly continuously deployed in combat operations over the Afghanistan and Iraq region since 2001. The B1B has a four General electric F101-GE- 102 turbofan engine with an afterburner. It has a thrust of 30,000 plus pounds with an afterburner per engine. Its wingspan is of 41.8 m extended forward and 24.1 swept aft.

Its length is 44.5 meters, height of 10.4 meters, weight is 86,183 kg. Its maximum take-off weight is 216,634 kg, and it has a fuel capacity of 120,326 kg. It carries a payload of 34,019 kg and 22, 679 kg. Its speed is more than 900 mph. Its range is intercontinental and has a ceiling of more than 9,144m. It can carry a total of 4 crew members (aircraft commander, Co-Pilot, and two weapon system officers).

The ties between India and the United States have grown at a great pace. The two countries have signed agreements such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016. This allows both India and US militaries to use each other's bases for the repair and replenishment of logistics supplies, also, the two countries signed an agreement called BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) to further boost bilateral defence ties between the two countries, this agreement also provides sharing of high end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two nations.