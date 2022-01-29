Last Updated:

Baba Iqbal Singh No More: PM Modi Condoles Padma Shri Awardee's Demise

The 96-year-old philanthropist was named as the Padma Shri recipient on Republic Day’s eve this year, while he was battling for his life on a ventilator.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Iqbal Singh

Twitter/ ANI


Padma Shri awardee and revered social worker Baba Iqbal Singh breathed his last on Saturday, Jan 29. The 96-year-old philanthropist was named as the Padma Shri recipient on Republic Day’s eve this year, while he was battling for his life on a ventilator.

Singh’s demise has brought immense sorrow to his numerous followers who looked up to him for his service to mankind. Expressing his grief on the passing away of the humanitarian worker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that Singh will be remembered for his service to educate the youngsters. PM Modi also lauded him for working tirelessly for social upliftment. He also extended his condolences to the families and followers of the bereaved.

Pained by Philanthropist Iqbal Singh's demise: PM Modi

“Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul,” PM Modi wrote in the tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed pain on the death of the noble worker as he wrote on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Iqbal Singh ji, who made remarkable contribution in the field of education, medicine and social service. In recognition of his services, he was selected for the Padma Shri in the year 2022. My deepest condolences to his family and followers."

Besides Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condoled Punjab’s social servant’s demise. Other leaders from various political factions including Shiromani Akali Dal Supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa also paid condolences on Iqbal Singh’s death.

Iqbal Singh's efforts to expand Rural education 

In 1986, Iqbal Singh retired from the Himachal Pradesh government as the Director of Agriculture and founded Akal Academy, a school in the state’s Baru Sahib foothills. The school, which began with only five students, has grown into a network of 129 CBSE-affiliated English language schools. Expanding his service to provide education in rural areas, he also established two private universities, which presently enrol over 70,000 students from rural areas. In order to promote women's empowerment in rural areas, he had also established women's educational institutions, a teacher training programme, and employment centres.

Image: Twitter/ ANI

Tags: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Iqbal Singh, Narendra Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND