Baba Iqbal Singh No More: PM Modi Condoles Padma Shri Awardee's Demise

Padma Shri awardee and revered social worker Baba Iqbal Singh breathed his last on Saturday, Jan 29. The 96-year-old philanthropist was named as the Padma Shri recipient on Republic Day’s eve this year, while he was battling for his life on a ventilator.

Singh’s demise has brought immense sorrow to his numerous followers who looked up to him for his service to mankind. Expressing his grief on the passing away of the humanitarian worker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that Singh will be remembered for his service to educate the youngsters. PM Modi also lauded him for working tirelessly for social upliftment. He also extended his condolences to the families and followers of the bereaved.

Pained by Philanthropist Iqbal Singh's demise: PM Modi

“Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul,” PM Modi wrote in the tweet.

Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters. He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru bless his soul. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed pain on the death of the noble worker as he wrote on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Iqbal Singh ji, who made remarkable contribution in the field of education, medicine and social service. In recognition of his services, he was selected for the Padma Shri in the year 2022. My deepest condolences to his family and followers."

शिक्षा, चिकित्सा और समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय योगदान करने वाले श्री इक़बाल सिंह जी के निधन से बहुत दुःख हुआ। उनकी सेवाओं के सम्मान स्वरूप, उन्हें वर्ष 2022 में पद्मश्री के लिए चुना गया। उनके परिवार व प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2022

Besides Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condoled Punjab’s social servant’s demise. Other leaders from various political factions including Shiromani Akali Dal Supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa also paid condolences on Iqbal Singh’s death.

शिक्षा, चिकित्सा और समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय योगदान करने वाले श्री इक़बाल सिंह जी के निधन से बहुत दुःख हुआ। उनकी सेवाओं के सम्मान स्वरूप, उन्हें वर्ष 2022 में पद्मश्री के लिए चुना गया। उनके परिवार व प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of social worker & philanthropist Shiromani Panth Rattan, Sardar Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. Conferred with Padma Shri this year, Babaji was admired & respected for his efforts towards sewa of humanity. pic.twitter.com/urzSP9nWTc — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 29, 2022

Deeply pained with the demise of Shiromani Panth Rattan Padma Shri Baba Iqbal Singh Ji who was battling for life at Fortis hospital, Mohali

My heartfelt condolences to millions of families who were benefitted with his commitment to education.

May Waheguru bless the pious soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/93wc7jjaIW — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shiromani Panth Rattan Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. The spiritual leader was recently honored with Padma Shri for his exemplary social work. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed soul. My condolences & concerns for his family & followers. pic.twitter.com/luVFxYLEzJ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 29, 2022

Iqbal Singh's efforts to expand Rural education

In 1986, Iqbal Singh retired from the Himachal Pradesh government as the Director of Agriculture and founded Akal Academy, a school in the state’s Baru Sahib foothills. The school, which began with only five students, has grown into a network of 129 CBSE-affiliated English language schools. Expanding his service to provide education in rural areas, he also established two private universities, which presently enrol over 70,000 students from rural areas. In order to promote women's empowerment in rural areas, he had also established women's educational institutions, a teacher training programme, and employment centres.

Image: Twitter/ ANI