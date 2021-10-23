Baba Ramdev Accuses Bollywood Of 'glamourizing Drug Culture' Amid NCB's Drug Bust Probe

Even as the NCB expanded the probe into the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday accused Bollywood of allegedly glamorizing and promoting drug culture in the country. Speaking to the reporters, the Patanjali co-founder expressed concerns over the youth, the common men of the country who consider the stars their role model and follow them blindly would get badly influenced by seeing them stuck in the drug cases, such as Mumbai's cruise drug bust case.

"The stars of Bollywood should all come together and clean the garbage, otherwise it is going to be lethal for them," Baba Ramdev said. The statement of the Yoga Guru comes at a time when in the Mumbai drug case, the name of famous actor Ananya Panday has also come up with Shah Rukh Khan's son. Alleged 'drug chats' have been recovered from the phone of Aryan Khan with Ananya Panday in which the two were reportedly discussing buying marijuana, sources informed. While Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, Ananya was interrogated by the NCB and has been summoned for the third time by the agency on Monday.

Though Ananya has denied any connection, to establish the truth, the NCB will now look into the financial transactions between Aryan and Ananya, as per sources.

Bollywood defends Aryan Khan

Meanwhile, the Bollywood industry has since day 1 been defending Aryan and Ananya. Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently broke his silence on the entire issue, and dubbed the case as 'a price the film industry pays for being high profile.'

Before Akhtar, actor Hrithik Roshan had penned an emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan's son. In the note, the actor had referred to the case as one 'toughest balls to play' and had suggested the 23-year-old to allow himself to 'burn', 'own the experience' and added that he would 'grow better with them all' after knowing which parts to keep and which to throw. His ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan had also come out in support of Aryan. She had written on Instagram, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It is sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Sha Rukh."

The agency has so far arrested 27 people in connection with Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, including two Nigerians.