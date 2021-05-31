Baba Ramdev Changes Goalposts; Spares Allopathy But Slams 'drug Mafia' & Ayurveda Skeptics

After posing 25 questions to Indian Medical Association (IMA) and being subject to a huge controversy, Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru Ramdev Baba on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and that he is not against Allopathy and other doctors. While stating that he respects Allopathy and all kinds of doctors, the Yoga guru said that he is against the drug mafia, who sell medicines worth Rs 2 at the price of Rs 2,000. This is Baba Ramdev continuing to offer clarifications on his views on allopathy but then continuing to level allegations against it whilst putting ayurveda forth in a contrasting light.

Ramdev Baba: 'Not against Allopathy'

यदि एलोपैथी में सर्जरी व लाइफ सेविंग ड्रग्स हैं तो शेष 98% बीमारियों का योग-आयुर्वेद में स्थायी समाधान है, हम इंटीग्रेटेड पैथी के पक्ष में है।

योग-आयुर्वेद को स्यूडो-साईंस और अल्टरनेटिव थैरेपी कहकर मजाक उड़ाना व नीचा दिखाने की मानसिकता को देश बर्दाश्त नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/mscGyPQKbg — स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) May 31, 2021

While remarking on Allopathy having surgery and life-saving drugs, Ramdev Baba said that Yoga-Ayurveda has a permanent solution for 98 per cent of diseases. Claiming that he is in favour of integrated pathology, the Patanjali co-founder said that the country will not tolerate the mentality of mocking and degrading Yoga-Ayurveda by calling it pseudo-science and alternative therapy. "We want to end this dispute," he added.

Earlier on May 24, Baba Ramdev 'with humility' had posed before the Indian Medical Association some questions that entail a swift reversal. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru had posed as many as 25 questions related to some of the most common diseases and asked for their solution and treatment in the allopathy and pharma industry.

Ramdev Baba on Allopathy

On Saturday, while addressing an event, Ramdev allegedly said 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Demanding an apology and action against Ramdev, IMA said that doctors, who were saving lives every day, were being insulted.

In response, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. It added that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda, and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID and bore no ill-will against modern science & its practitioners. After Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to Ramdev urging him to take back his comments, Ramdev responded by withdrawing his comments saying, "If someone's feeling has been hurt because of that, I regret it". Amid this controversy, the Haryana govt has announced it will 1 lakh Coronil kits to patients.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @yogrishiramdev)