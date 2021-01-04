Baba Ramdev Counters Vaccine Politics, Calls 'impotency' Claim By SP '100 Percent False'

While speaking on the vaccine politics and the opposition's misinformation campaign surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev allayed fears urging people to maintain trust in the vaccine. "While I believe 99% of problems can be solved through yoga and Ayurveda, I am absolutely for the vaccine. This is 100 percent false that a vaccine can make you lose your virility, or that it is associated with a political party," he said.

"People need to maintain their patience when it comes to the vaccine. We have our healthcare workers, frontline workers, Army, and others who have other issues like heart trouble. It might not reach the common people by 2021 but no one should speak against the vaccine. The second thing is that dependency only on vaccines is not right. We need to increase our immunity because the vaccine-based immunity will not kick-in till 2 months," he added.

Baba Ramdev's remarks come in response to the misinformation campaign being launched by the opposition including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party who been engaging in politics over the vaccine. After Covishield and Covaxin received the DCGI nods, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav labelled the Coronavirus vaccines as "BJP vaccines" announcing his refusal to get inoculated. In a bizarre statement, Ashutosh Sinha, SP's Mirzapur MLC, said that vaccines can "even make someone impotent"'.

Thereafter, Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor raised questions over the approval of Covaxin asking Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to clarify on the alleged modifications of internationally accepted protocol for Covaxin.

Read: BJP's Patra Unsparing On Congress Over Vaccine Politics, Fires Salvo At Akhilesh Yadav

Read: 'Vaccines 110% Safe; Else Wouldn't Approve,' Says DCGI; Rubbishes SP's Impotency Claim

Baba Ramdev on farmers' protest

While speaking on the farmers' protest, Baba Ramdev asserted that some people were trying to misguide the farmers to fuel their agenda against PM Modi. "Why will Modji be against the farmers? He has been trying to make a better future for the farmers. He can never be anti-farmers. I am a son of a farmer, I have farmed for 25 years."

"When it comes to MSP, the Centre has said that it will continue. When it comes to mandis, they have said both private and government mandis will function. It is upto them to sell here or there. When it comes to stubble and electricty, the Centre has already agreed to two points. Some people feel they can gherao Modi on politics. They are using farmer talks to oppose the government. Farmers are not anti-nationals, people with red flags have entered and are engaging in disinformation," said Baba Ramdev.

Read: After Akhilesh Yadav's 'don't Trust Vaccine' Nonsense, Another SP Neta Makes Wilder Claim

Read: Dr Harsh Vardhan Dismisses Fears Over COVID-19 Vaccines; Counters Misconceptions