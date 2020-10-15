Baba Ramdev Fine After 'amusing Elephant Incident'; Pushes Message To Crores Of Followers

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev who fell off an elephant while performing yoga a couple of days back is fine and escaped unhurt in the incident, his spokesperson Tijarawala SK said on Thursday.

'The elephant incident was an amusing one'

"I want to inform crores of followers of Ramdev that Swamiji is fine. The elephant incident was an amusing one. Do not worry. He has done four hours of live yoga yesterday and today," tweeted Tijarawala SK.

In the video, Ramdev is seen sitting on top of an elephant and performing yoga asanas. Later, he fell on the ground after the animal lost balance. He gets up immediately, laughing, and dusts himself off before moving away from the elephant. Baba Ramdev has retweeted the tweet which also contains the video embedded.

The video was reportedly filmed at the Raman Reti Ashram in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh while Ramdev was teaching yoga to a group of people. Baba Ramdev has been holding large yoga camps since 2002 and broadcasting his yoga classes for TV audiences. He also co-founded the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. with his colleague Acharya Balkrishna.

