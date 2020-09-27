Baba Ramdev Invalidates Sushant 'suicide'; Urges Bollywood Veterans To Clean Drug Mess

Baba Ramdev in conversation with Republic Media Network's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Republic Bharat said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was an honest man and the reason he is no more is that he was forced to consume drugs. He asserted that a talented and learned man like Sushant is not likely to commit suicide. Ramdev claimed that Sushant was instigated to take his own life or was murdered. There are no two ways about it that he could not have committed suicide, Ramdev said to Republic Bharat.

Read | Sushant's family lawyer says 'no information of CBI's progress', slams attempt to distract

He spoke about himself as an example and claimed that people who come up from the grass root levels and have immense talent and determination about their profession will not take such a step. Ramdev blamed the film industry's nefarious practices that drive struggling artists and newcomers to indulge in drugs in order to be accepted in their society. According to Baba Ramdev, if a person takes even a single step in this direction, it becomes difficult for them to recover from the habit.

Read | Rhea's lawyer responds as Sushant's lawyer cites AIIMS Dr's 'conclusion'; wants new board

Watch the video above.

The Yoga Guru had also performed special prayers for the deceased actor in August as a part of the campaign 'Global Prayer For SSR' initiated by Sushant's family. Baba Ramdev spoke at length about the widespread nexus of substance abuse in the film industry and called it a 'ganjedi' (addicted to intoxication) industry. He took names of Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others and urged them to raise their voice to help release the industry from the clasp of drugs.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's friend writes to PM Modi as 'justice' banners pasted at Mount Blanc

He said, "Big filmstars should step forward to clean up this mess in the film industry. Their silence will be construed as an endorsement for the practice. One should have the courage to speak up on the wrongdoings."

Read | Sushant case & drug probe LIVE Updates: Kshitij Ravi Prasad sent to 7-day NCB custody

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death in June this year is currently being investigated by three premier agencies in the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB along with 18 others during their probe into the massive drug nexus which has also exposed many Bollywood A-listers in the process.