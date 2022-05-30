Baba Ramdev Names His Successor; Confident Patanjali's Stock Will Continue To Grow

Known for Yoga and Ayurveda, the founder of Patanjali, Baba Ramdev revealed his successor on Sunday. Claiming that he has been facing a lot of questions over the past 10 years, especially from Acharya Shree, on who would carry on the name, Baba Ramdev said that the Divya Trust will now be headed by Pujya Sadhvi Brahmavadini. He made it clear that even 50-60 years after his demise, the Divya Trust will be managed by the Sadhvi sisters.

Patanjali set to be listed on stock exchange

"Just like that Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, which is famous all across, there we have never discriminated on the basis of religion. caste, colour or creed. When we started it, then only we had thought that we would not ever let discrimination on these factors come in the way," said Baba Ramdev before announcing that an investiture will be done in June this year, the Divya Punj Trust, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, the trust for Patanjali Sanyas Ashram's brothers and sisters. "In history, this is the first time that a Sanstha like Patanjali is going to be listed on stock exchange," he said.