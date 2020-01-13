Baba Ramdev Opines On Savarkar Row; Asks, 'Did Gandhi, Nehru Not Commit Any Mistakes?'

After the controversy of Congress distributing anti-Savarkar booklets erupted, opining on the same, Baba Ramdev claimed that the Indian freedom fight would have been 'incomplete' without the contribution of Savarkar. Moreover, questioned if Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru did not commit any mistakes. A booklet was being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of Congress on Thursday

He said, "Veer Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. The Indian freedom struggle is incomplete without Veer Savarkar. If someone speaks of one or two mistakes of him, so did Mahatma Gandhi not commit any mistakes? Did Nehru did not commit any mistakes? Veer Savakar was a nationalist. Nobody should use such language against him."

READ| Congress issues booklets claiming 'Savarkar took British pension'; BJP asks Sena's stance

READ| Fadnavis taunts 'Meow Meow Sena' over Savarkar, says orders coming from 'Delhi Matoshree'

Controversial Savarkar booklet

On Thursday, Republic had accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. However, what stands out is the mention that he was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

Incidentally, this is not the first time when Congress has aimed political attacks over Veer Savarkar. Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital on December 14, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ comment saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Veer Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

READ| BJP blames Sena over soft stand on Savarkar insult, Sanjay Raut retaliates

READ| 'Educational institutions turning hotbeds for gangwars' says Baba Ramdev over JNU violence