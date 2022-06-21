On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev along with more than 10,000 of his followers performed various Yoga asanas on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. They were briefed about how performing particular Yoga asanas offers various health benefits and cures various illnesses. The event was streamed online on various platforms for Yoga followers across the globe.

Ramdev said, “The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we should aim to keep our body free of any illness. And for this one should do four-five Yoga asanas every day".

He further urged people to not associate yoga with any religion or political party as it is for everyone.

“People of all religions do Yoga to keep their body fit and cure any prolonged illness. Some people with their agenda are trying to associate it with religion. I request all leaders of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi to do Yoga because it is a spiritual activity,” the Yoga Guru said.

He then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who for the first time, presented the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and it got recognized across the globe and made the entire world celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

Ramdev on Agnipath scheme

Speaking on the protest reported across the court over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Ramdev said, “Some people have agenda to create unrest in the country and entire opposition leaders could not stand in front of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.”

This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. As the world witnessed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has not only been difficult for our physical health, but they also had a negative impact on our mental health. Therefore, to address health issues including depression and anxiety, adapting to yoga in such a situation has become a must.

The Yoga programme held at Mysuru during PM Modi's visit is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is held as part of a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)