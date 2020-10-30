Baba Ramdev Reacts To Extremist Attacks In France, Calls For 'laws To Be In Place'

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday reacted strongly to the extremist attacks that have been unleashed in France, stating that any form of radicalism needed to be brought to an immediate end. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Baba Ramdev said, "France is the most hurt from this, but the fire is raging across Europe, in US and Canada. There is only one way to douse this. If anyone uses religion to launch terror or uses politics, laws should be in place to ensure that they can not even lift their heads again.

Even as France grapples with horrific terror attacks and two beheadings within a span of a week, protests have been unleashed by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in India against French President Emanuel Macron.

"Whatever is happening, on basis of religion and politics, needs to be immediately stopped. Be it in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or in Mumbai, such radicals need to face action under law. If any man says, my religion is superior and I will end anyone who does not accept it, needs to face immediate action, otherwise, we will not be able to stop this fire in India as well," he said.

France witnesses second terror attack

Yesterday, three people lost their lives in a brutal knife attack inside a church in the Southern French city of Nice. The French media reported that one of the three victims was mercilessly beheaded by the attacker, who has now been arrested. Apart from the three deceased, several others have been injured in the incident. Christian Estrosi, the Mayor of Nice has come forward to reveal that the attacker, shouted “Allahu Akbar” while he was being restrained by the French Police. Taking to Twitter, Estrosi termed the incident as "a terrorist attack", calling for an end to “fascism” in the country.

The attack comes days after a French teacher was brutally decapitated in a similar manner by a man who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”, outraged after the teacher showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want their future" strongly declaring that France would "not give up its cartoons".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the horrific knife attack in France, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and the citizens. Strongly condemning the heinous attack, PM Modi announced that India stood by France in the fight against terrorism.

