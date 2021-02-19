Baba Ramdev Releases 'scientific Paper' On Coronil After ICMR Asks Firm To Show Proof

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday released scientific findings on 'the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali Ayurved'. The development comes months after the Union Ayush Ministry has asked Patanjali to stop advertising Coronil as the cure for Covid, instead, the multinational ayurvedic firm was allowed to sell Coronil as an immunity booster.



Coronil was launched last year in June, and even as Patanjali was barred from advertising, 85 lakh units of it were sold in four months, the official website of the company reads. Patanjali procured around Rs 240 crore last year by selling the medicine. The Ayush ministry had asked Patanjali to submit evidence that proves Coronil is an effective medicine that can potentially "cure" Covid-19.



The CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balakrishna had said that they will be collecting data on a large sample size which will then be readied for submission to the Ministry. The data on clinical trials of Coronil would be collected and sent to the Ayush Ministry, Balakrishna had said.

'Research-based scientific paper'

After months of analysing the data, the Ayush ministry seems to have given its nod to Baba Ramdev's Coronil on Friday. Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were present when Baba Ramdev released the scientific paper on Coronil.

Delhi: Yog Guru Ramdev releases scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for #COVID19 by Patanjali'.



Coronil comes as a kit comprising 2 packs of tablets — Coronil and Swasari Vati and Anu Talia that is a bottle of oil. While the kit has been priced at Rs 545, Patanjali also sells the products separately.



Meanwhile, many experts said that the successful sale of Coronil was because of the trust that Indians have in ancient medicine and systems. Interestingly, Baba Ramdev was seen without a mask in the event with the politicos.

