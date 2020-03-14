The Debate
Baba Ramdev Asks People To Take Precautions, Suggests Yoga Practices Amid COVID-19 Scare

General News

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev revealed few facts related to the coronavirus to help people cope with the outbreak

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday revealed few facts related to the novel coronavirus to help people cope with the outbreak. He advised people to not panic over the COVID-19 virus and advised them to take precautions.

Speaking to the media Baba Ramdev said, "I want to appeal to all to not be afraid of Coronavirus.The need of the hour is to take precautions. Keep 3-4 ft distance, use hand sanitizer, etc. This is basic. People with low immunity or suffering from asthma, heart ailments or diabetic are most vulnerable to the virus. Yoga is the best tool to improve on all the above."

