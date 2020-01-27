India Belongs To Citizens Not Just Modi Ji; Inciting Violence Is 'treason': Ramdev To Oppn

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev put the blame on "few political parties" for the violence taking place during anti-CAA and anti-NRC agitation across India. Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Ramdev labelled acts of violence and flaming separatist rhetoric as treason and called for calm. He also said that the majority in the Muslim community are opposing those few whose acts "defame Islam".

"Protests over CAA, NRC and many other issues in India are a result of some political parties who are spreading falsehood and planting unnecessary apprehensions for their political benefit. This India belongs to all citizens not just to Modi Ji, Yogi Ji or Amit Shah. Inciting violence, flaming separatist rhetoric and disturbing communal harmony is an act of treason towards the country," the yoga guru said.

Baba Ramdev added that not all Muslims are involved in acts of arson and many are speaking out to oppose those few whose actions are defaming Islam and Muslims. Ramdev has been supportive of the Citizenship Amendment Act on humanitarian grounds and has often called for patience before details on the National Register of Citizens are out and clear.

Anti-CAA protests across the country

Protests have erupted across the country ever since the Parliament cleared the new citizenship law with the opposition parties, activists and student unions hitting the streets terming the legislation as “discriminatory”.

According to the amended citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in their home countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. However, the act does not include Muslim migrants.

Those opposing the CAA have contended that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They allege CAA, along with NRC, is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

