Baba Ramdev Goes Through His Immunity & Lung Capacity Yoga Exercises On Janta Curfew Day

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev demonstrated certain postures which should be followed to increase immunity and stay healthy, and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Baba Ramdev's suggestions to stay healthy

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future.

PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

At least 324 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with at least four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.



