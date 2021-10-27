Baba Ramdev Summoned By Delhi HC Over 'misinformation Campaign' Against Allopathy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to Yoga guru Ramdev in connection to his remarks on allopathy that stirred controversy earlier this year. The court ruled that the lawsuit filed by several doctors associations, accusing the Patanjali co-founder of spreading misinformation against allopathy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was not frivolous, and that a case was 'definitely' made out.

Justice C Hari Shankar has granted four weeks to Ramdev to file his response to the suit. The judge clarified that he was "not expressing any opinion" on the merits of the allegations against Baba Ramdev, adding that the issue of granting relief, interim or otherwise, will be looked into subsequently.

"I have seen the video clips (of Ramdev). From the perusal of the video clips, your client is scorning the allopathic treatment protocol. He has literally gone to scorn at the prescription of steroids, people going to hospitals. From the perusal of the clips, there is definitely a case for the institution of the suit. They (plaintiffs) may have nothing for an injunction but the case is not frivolous," the judge told senior counsel Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Ramdev.

While the senior lawyer raised no objections to the issuance of summons in the matter, he opposed the allegations made in the case. "There are three parts to the suit – Coronil, defamation, and hesitancy against vaccination. The court may restrict notice to only defamation," Nayar argued in the court.

"I am not passing any order. You file your written statement. Say there is no case,” the judge responded. "Permission to institute the suit is allowed. Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Let summons be issued in the suit," the court ordered and posted the next hearing in January.

Baba Ramdev comes under fire for allopathy remarks

Three Resident Doctors' Association had moved the high court earlier this year, alleging that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing the deaths of the patients.

Senior counsel Akhil Sibal, representing the associations, also argued that amid a pandemic, the Yoga guru made unsubstantiated claims on Patanjali's 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, whereas a license was granted to the drug for merely being an "Immuno-booster".

The plea alleged that the misinformation campaign was nothing but an advertisement and marketing strategy to boost the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including Coronil, which he claims to be an "alternative treatment for COVID-19".

Back in June, the court had issued summons to Ramdev in a separate plea by the Delhi Medical Association in connection with his alleged statements against allopathic medicines and claims regarding Patanjali’s Coronil kit. The court had refused to restrain Ramdev at that stage, saying the allopathic profession was not so fragile. It had, however, orally asked Ramdev’s counsel to tell him not to make any provocative statements.