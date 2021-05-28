Baba Ramdev Victim Of 'propaganda': Patanjali's Acharya Balakrishna Issues Statement

With Baba Ramdev surrounded by several controversies over his comments against allopathy and modern medicine, Patanjali Chairman Acharya Balkrishna on Friday issued a statement, alleging that 'propaganda' is being spread against the Yoga Guru. This came after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lodged a complaint against Ramdev for his remarks for defaming scientific medicine amid the second wave of COVID-19.

While defending Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna said, "Swami Ramdev was expressing his condolences to the doctors who died in Corona. But propaganda is being spread against him. We respect and seek the help of modern medicine. But some people do not want to see Yoga and Ayurveda moving forward, they are trying to discredit Swami Ramdev under the conspiracy."

Patanjali on legal notice from IMA

Patanjali Yogpeeth on Thursday confirmed that it has received a defamation notice served by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), demanding an apology from Yoga Guru Ramdev over remarks on allopathy, and said it will give legally a "befitting reply".

In a viral video, Baba Ramdev was allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid science'). IMA had further claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister on the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved and illegal drugs.'

While responding to an e-mail query by PTI, a statement from the Patanjali Yogpeeth quoting General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna confirmed it and said: "We will give them befitting reply legally which way we do all things while serving our great motherland and humanity."

The Haridwar-based organisation also said that Patanjali carries all the activities with "scientific and truthful temperament" and "cannot allow anyone to disparage, neglect and demean the great knowledge and science of rishis and scriptures".