Baba Ramdev's Allopathy Remarks: IMA Tells Govt 'prosecute Him Or Scrap Medical Facility'

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Union Health Ministry to take action against Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev for allegedly misleading people by making 'unlearned' statements against allopathy for defaming scientific medicine amid the second wave of COVID. Basis what Baba Ramdev had said about allopathy, the IMA has taken extreme offence to the extent of calling for the prosecution of Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

IMA's demand to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act was triggered by a video being circulated on social media in which Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'.

IMA wants Centre to prosecute Baba Ramdev

Further, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had challenged the wisdom and integrity of the DCGI by making a remark that people had passed away after taking approved anti-COVID drugs such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and others. The press release claimed that Baba Ramdev's quote (from the speech presumably) on Favipiravir as medicine against fever or antipyretic was 'laughable' and displayed his ín-depth scientific knowledge.' Citing the pain & agony over the loss of over 1200 modern medicine doctors, IMA dared the govt to either consider the accusations of Baba Ramdev and dissolve the modern medicine facility or boldly prosecute yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his statements.

Read IMA's full statement on Baba Ramdev's remarks against allopathy

IMA HQs Press Release on 22.05.2021 pic.twitter.com/rrc1LXA24n — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) May 22, 2021

IMA has reported that as many as 420 doctors have died during the battle against the second wave of COVID-19. 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi and at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh. The state-wise data of IMA revealed that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha, and 15 in Maharashtra.

India's COVID-19 situation

Battling the second wave of COVID-19, India is now registering an increased number of recoveries and vaccinations on a daily basis. On May 21, India reported over 3.57 lakh recoveries, outnumbering the daily rise in new Coronavirus cases by over 1 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. While the nation reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries soared past 3,57,630 with 23 states showing a decline in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th day that India has registered less than 3 lakh daily cases.