WATCH: Baba Ramdev's At-home Fitness Routine To Boost Immunity In Coronavirus Times

As Janta Curfew kicked in on Sunday 7 AM, Baba Ramdev joined Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network and demonstrated a number of Yogas that can help to increase the immunity. Speaking to Republic TV, he said, India has to stop the chain of coronavirus and there should not be any politics in it. He added that his plan is to inform more and more people about the precautions that are to be taken against coronavirus.

Coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 315 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

