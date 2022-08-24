Babar Qadri Murder Probe: J&K Police Conduct Raids At 4 Locations; 3 Lawyers Under Lens

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids across four locations including at the residence of former Kashmir High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom in Srinagar as part of the 2020 probe into the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

"Searches were conducted at four locations that include two in the Barzulla area, one in Brein Nishat, and one in Maisuma in houses and offices of three lawyers in connection with the killing of Advocate Babar Qadri. The houses of lawyers Mian Abdul Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, and Manzoor Ahmed Dar were searched in furtherance of the investigation of the murder case,” said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. All procedures were followed as per the law.

“Digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreements, suspicious books, and other relevant material were seized during the searches,” informed ADGP Kashmir Kumar. ADGP Kumar added, “Searches were conducted during further investigation in the case wherein certain new evidence came up that have the potential to unravel the conspiracy part in this killing."

J&K police make arrests in Babar Qadri killing

On December 17, 2020, the J&K police arrested a duo of detainees from Central Jail in Srinagar after their names surfaced in the assassination of advocate Syed Babar Qadri. JKP then took the custody of the duo from Central Jail Srinagar, in connection with the Babar Qadri assassination case (FIR Number 62/2020 u/s 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and 16/18 UAPA) registered in Police Station Lal Bazar in Srinagar on September 24, 2020.

The duo was identified as Muneer Aziz War of Hatmulla, Kupwara, and Tawseef Ahmed Shah of Parimpora (outskirts of Srinagar), both were under detention at Central Jail, Srinagar.

Police further arrested three persons who are identified as Shahid Shafi Mir of Khanyar in Srinagar, Zahid Farooq Khan of Nowhatta in Srinagar, and Asif Bhat of Rehmania Colony, Srinagar. All three are accused of the murder of Qadri. The trio while making the statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had said that they received directions from two criminals lodged in central jail for the killing of Qadri.

In August 2021, JKP said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an anti-terror operation, was responsible for Qadri’s killing. Pertinently, on September 24, 2020, gunmen fired upon Qadri around 6:25 pm from a point-blank range, killing him on the spot.

Qadri, a resident of Srinagar’s Hawal area, had been practising law in Jammu and Kashmir for more than a decade. He also took part in TV debates as a panellist. His social media posts often generated controversies.

In his last Facebook video, Qadri had accused Bar Association lawyers of planning to kill him. Qadri had accused Mian Qayoom of using terrorists and Pakistani agencies to stifle opposition within the Bar and turning it into an extension of Geelani’s Hurriyat faction. He had also criticized senior lawyers for sending their children to the US and other foreign countries to study while provoking the children of the common citizens to pick up guns and stones.

