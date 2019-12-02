Strictest Law Needed Against Rapists & Murderers: Babita

The occasion really did not matter to her as she wanted her strong message on crime against women to be heard loud and clear. On her marriage reception night on Monday in Najafgarh, Delhi 2010 CWG Gold medalist Babita chose to strongly condemn the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Hyderabad saying that time has come to enact strictest possible law against the perpetrators.

Babita reacts to Hyderabad horror

"It's so horrendous and degradable act. Just think about what's happening to the mother of the woman who was so brutally raped and murdered. I feel that the criminals should be punished in the strictest possible manner and I feel there is a need to have stricter laws against rapists and murders so that there is a fear factor. I feel so terribly bad about this incident," Babita told Republic TV during her marriage reception ceremony.

She also elaborated on why she had taken eighth "phera" instead of seven during her marriage on Sunday. "During my sister Geeta's marriage our father had decided that she should take an additional phera for the girl child. I have continued the tradition with a pledge against women foeticide and to protect the girl child. The message should go to.everyone in the state and the country," she emphasised.

Babita also said how she will now balance between her wrestling, political and married life. "I have been taught how to stay balanced and carry out all responsibilities. My husband Vivek is a very kind and supportive person and has always encouraged me in life. I am sure the same cooperation will continue after the marriage."

Babita's reception was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who came to bless her and by many Haryana politicians and Ministers.

