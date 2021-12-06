Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security Tightened, Section 144 Imposed In Mathura

Security has been strengthened in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid's demolition on Monday, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover. To prevent any adverse incidents, security officers have been deployed in large numbers throughout the city. Security has been increased, according to Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh. Mathura's security has been upped. At 145 checkpoints, security officers have been deployed. According to the SP, suspicious people and cars are being watched.

"To maintain law and order, security has been tightened in Mathura. The city has been divided into superzones, zones and sectors. Several security forces have been deployed. Drones and CCTVs are being used to keep a check on the law and order situation. We are also keeping an eye on social media posts inciting violence. Strict action will be taken," said the SSP.

Babri Masjid demolition anniversary: security tightened in Mathura

In Mathura, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) already prohibits gatherings of four or more individuals. Last month, certain groups issued a call to execute a ceremony at Shahi Idgah on December 6. Permission was, however, denied. Several traffic restrictions have also been implemented today in order to maintain law and order. Vehicles will not be allowed to approach 'Krishna Janmabhoomi' or Deeng Gate, according to an official statement. No heavy vehicles are allowed to enter the city from the Govardhan crossroads, according to the traffic police. The Gokul Restaurant-Govardhan crossroads must be used by all cars travelling from Masani to Bhuteshwar or Deeng Gate. From Bharatpur Gate to Deeng Gate, no vehicular traffic is permitted.

Heavy vehicles prohibited, Section 144 applied

From Dhauli Pyau to State Bank intersection, as well as from Tank intersection to State Bank intersection, all four-wheelers and heavy vehicles have been prohibited. Furthermore, heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Krishnapuri, the Gokul Barrage to Tank junction, and the Gokul Restaurant to Masani. All cars are prohibited from entering the route between Vrindavan/Masani and Mathura city, as well as from the Govardhan intersection to the Bhuteshwar intersection. Some routes in the town have also been diverted by traffic cops. Vehicles that were previously using the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant via Masani would now have to utilise the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route, according to the diversion orders. Vehicles entering Mathura through Masani from the Yamuna Expressway must take the Raya cut-Lakshmi Nagar route. The destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 sparked rioting across the country.

With inputs from ANI

