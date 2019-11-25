Babul Supriyo Openly Criticises Supreme Court's Remarks Over Delhi's Air Pollution

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo on Monday said that the remark made by Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution is 'extremely childish'. Taking to microblogging site, Babul Supriyo claimed that despite the government doing their best to find a permanent solution to curb solution the remarks made by SC is very unlikely and unfair.

Sorry to say but this is a extremely childish, cruel & unfair remark, very unbecoming of the Honble Supreme Court•I as the MoS for @moefcc can confirm that all of us are doing our very best to find a permanent solution•Let’s not forget, OUR OWN FAMILIES & CHILDREN LIVE IN DELHI pic.twitter.com/nKUtaEz0UY — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 25, 2019

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Supriyo said, "Pollution is in itself a very controversial matter. In the last three days in Parliament, the entire house discussed and there was attention to pollution. Everything was discussed and all political parties spoke about it and the discussion went about for more than seven hours. All the aspects were discussed."

"The entire environment and climate change ministry and every official each one of us is doing the very best. Do you have a permanent solution right now to curb pollution? The Delhi government has tried the odd-even rule which was told by the SC that the vehicular pollution is just 8 per cent. We are all aware of the stubble burning to happen in the Northeastern states. So it is not about the political party it is about the reality of the situation," he added.

SC's remark

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for the increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said that people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of stubble burning in the two States and said that the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR. "Why are being people forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags and kill them at one go. Why should people suffer all this?. Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench.

