BJP Disowns Dilip Ghosh's 'we'll Shoot Anyone Who Destroys Property, Like UP Govt' Shocker

A day after West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh courted controversy by threatening to shoot those involved in damaging public property in the state, West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo clarified his party's stand and stated the BJP has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said.

Terming Dilip Ghosh's remarks to be 'irresponsible', Babul Supriyo took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and called Dilip Ghosh's claims to be a figment of his imagination. He also went on to clarify that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and all other states have never stooped to shooting people for any reason.

Subhashini Ali questions UP government over Dilip Ghosh's statement

Communist Party of India leader Subhashini Ali went on to question the Uttar Pradesh Government over the claims of Dilip Ghosh's statement about UP Police shooting down people.

While interacting with a news agency, CPI leader Subhashini Ali said, " He should understand what he said. He is not just any leader, he is a big leader. We all are shocked by his statement. He feels proud of his government shooting people like dogs. We should now ask the UP government who kept claiming that no one died of a gunshot, now a BJP leader is only talking and accepting the same."

She also put out a Tweet stating that Ghosh's statement was a huge contradiction of the claims made by the Uttar Pradesh Government and DGP.

Dilip Ghosh's statement

West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday courted controversy by threatening to shoot those involved in damaging public property in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said while addressing a public gathering.

