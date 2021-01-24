Babul Supriyo shares 'special' pic with PM Modi, CM Mamata & Guv, says 'no pun intended'

There was celebration and controversy as the well-known names of the political fraternity converged in Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who are political rivals, coming on the same platform became a talking point. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo managed to come in the same frame with the two veteran leaders and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and expressed his delight on it.

Babul Supriyo’s ‘precious moment’ with PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee

Babul Supriyo took to Twitter to share a photograph where he is standing with PM Modi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to his right. Standing behind them and above by a few steps was Mamata Banerjee who seemed to showcase a contrasting expression to the Prime Minister greeting the public.

Supriyo clarified that he did not intend any 'pun' or 'sarcasm' with the setting of the photo. The singer-politician called it a ‘precious’ and ‘special’ moment of the the 'Honble PM, Honble Governor & the Honble CM all in one frame.'

This is indeed a very special photograph for me• NO, there is no sarcasm or pun intended in the remotest sense of the term when I say that this is a precious moment ! The Honble PM, Honble Governor & the Honble CM, all in one frame @narendramodi @MamataOfficial @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/dM86bN6RnA — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 23, 2021

The post came amid Supriyo targeting the CM over decisions like allowing the 100 percent occupancy in theatres and ‘free vaccine’ claim.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Netaji at the Victorial Memorial to mark Parakram Divas in the freedom fighter's honour. He released a postal stamp in Bose’s memory and showered praises on him, assking how the leader would’ve reacted had he seen India becoming the strong country he wished to see.

The event, however, led to a controversy as well as Mamata Banerjee refused to address the crowd after she was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants before she took to the dais.

