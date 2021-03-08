Babul Supriyo Speaks To Arnab Goswami Ahead Of PM Modi's Mega Rally In Kolkata

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the launch day of Republic Bangla, Union Minister Babul Supriyo talks about Bengal politics and the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Babul Supriyo Speaks To Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami: The entire focus is on PM Modi's rally in Bengal, what is the sentiment today at Brigade ground?

Babul Supriyo: Here in West Bengal, we are now eyeing a stable-minded leader and a clean government who will work for the people. We want 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' in Bengal as well. It is important to have the trust of the people. To establish good governance here, the biggest inspiration and example is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arnab Goswami: You make harsh comments on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When she contested from Nandigram, you had said, 'forget about the state, even Bhowanipore doesn't want her'. Why did you say that?

Babul Supriyo: Mamata is an extremely shrewd and experienced politician. The reason why she decided to contest from Nandigram is because of her vote bank. The average minority voters are a minimum of 30-35%, so it was a calculative move by Mamata Banerjee.

READ | BJP's Suvendu Says Bengal Will Become Kashmir If TMC Wins; Omar Abdullah Asks Whats Wrong?

READ | PM Modi To Dedicate 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra In Shillong To Nation Via Video Conferencing

Arnab Goswami: But don't you think it is a sign of her confidence? as it is Suvendu Adhikary who is actually popular in Nandigram.

Babul Supriyo: No, Suvendu Adhikary had won there when he was a TMC leader, and he got all the minority votes. Now things are opposite.

Arnab Goswami: So are you trying to say that BJP will not get a single minority vote?

Babul Supriyo: No, all I am saying is that is how Mamata Banerjee thinks and she feels that only she has the right over minority politics. That is not confidence, that is rather over-confidence. That is why so many leaders are leaving TMC.

READ | Arnab Goswami Gives 5 Reasons As To Why He Launched Republic Bangla; WATCH

READ | PM Modi To Chair National Committee Meet On March 8 Commemorating 75th Independence Day

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.