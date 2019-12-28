Babul Supriyo Threatens To Send Troll To 'his Own Country' In Social Media Comment

Amid the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, BJP leader Babul Supriyo struck another controversial statement on social media. Replying to a person identified as Mustafiur Rahaman on Facebook, Supriyo said, "First, we will send you to your country and then I will send you an answer through a postcard."

Rahaman in his post had asked the BJP leader, "Babul Da how literate are you and your leader Dilip Ghosh who can retrieve gold from milk? (sic)"

Babul Supriyo holds pro-CAA rally

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Babul Supriyo held a rally in support of CAA and NRC in Asansol city of West Bengal, despite police prohibition. Slamming Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader had said, "The BJP protest will be held peacefully, and no violence means will be used to fight Mamata's lies."

Speaking about the police prohibiting to hold a rally, he had said, "CM Mamata Banerjee is allowed to freely protest against the bill and provoke entire West Bengal to oppose the bill, but when there is a rally in favour of the bill, the police prohibits the protest."

The BJP is staging pro-CAA rallies across the country. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, protests continue across the country in full swing.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

