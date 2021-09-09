Last Updated:

Baby Elephant Falls Into Water Hole, Family Comes To The Rescue In Viral Video; Watch

A baby elephant is seen sliding into the water hole, in this viral video. As soon as it falls, the family rushes into the hole to save the infant.

Baby elephant

Image: @hopkinsBRFC2- Twitter


The adorable wildlife creatures and their actions never fail to entertain the netizens and they are often seen winning hearts on social media. People enjoy watching their videos because these gentle giants captivate them with their cute antics. In the most recent video, a baby elephant is seen sliding into the water hole. As soon as it falls, the family rushes into the hole to save the infant.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named "A page to make you smile," with the caption, "This is truly amazing." It shows a newborn elephant with an older family member on the side of a water hole. On the other side of the waterway, there stood another elephant. When the infant fell into the water hole by accident, the larger elephant leapt into action, followed by the elephant across the water. Both adult elephants entered the water hole and swam over to save the calf's life.

Netizens loved the elephant's quick action

The video was shared a day ago and gained around 1,400 likes. It also invited a huge number of comments. One Twitter user wrote, "Look at the 3rd elephant getting restless over the fences. Truly an emotionally intelligent animal." Another commenter wrote, "How wonderful elephants are. Very caring & tender towards their own. It's certainly is a terrific post."

The third comment read, "I love this. Thank God the baby elephant was saved Elephants are beautiful inside and out, very compassionate, kind, and loving to one another."

Other cases of elephant rescue

In another similar case, a calf was stuck inside a water trough and couldn't get out. The newborn calf's family gathered around the water trough and tried everything they could to save the baby. A group of concerned officials arrived quickly and successfully rescued the calf. The video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. They wrote, "This incident unfolded just outside our Ithumba stockades earlier this year. It was nearing midnight when we realized something was amiss," in the caption.

Another baby elephant imprisoned in a water tank was rescued by wildlife officials in a different video. The video was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an official with the Indian Forest Services. In the video, some officials can be seen attempting to free an elephant imprisoned in a water tank.

Image: @hopkinsBRFC21/Twitter

