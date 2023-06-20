Baby Elephant Who Strayed Away From Herd Now In Forest Department's Care

An elephant calf that strayed away from its herd seems to have been deserted by its family.

The elephant calf, which strayed from the herd at Attappadi in Palakkad and entered the residential area last Thursday, is currently being nursed by the forest department.

The forest department transported it to the Bommiyampady outpost and arranged for a veterinarian to monitor the health of the newborn elephant. It was found to be free from an infection or an illness.

For three days, the forest guards have been waiting for the arrival of its herd, keeping the calf in a specially-prepared cage in the Krishna Forest, hoping the herd will take back the calf within its fold. On the first day, the herd of elephants, which had reached the edge of the forest, took the calf with them for a while and deserted the calf.

“Since the calf has been touched by humans, the herd has the mentality to avoid the calf and not include it within the herd,” said a forest department official Sreenivasan.

He also said tender coconut and milk are now being provided to the puny pachyderm.

Meanwhile, forest minister of Kerala K Saseendran told media in Thiruvananthapuram that if the herd doesn’t adopt the calf, measures will be taken to take care of the calf in the elephant camps of the state government.

“We will keep a watch for the next two weeks. If the herd doesn’t adopt, we will take action to move it to one of the elephant centers,” he said.

“After eating, the baby elephant's tiredness completely disappeared. The instructions of the doctor and the forest guards are also followed. The head of the forest department will decide on the transfer of the elephant after due consultation,” stated C Sumesh from the forest department in Attappady.