Backdoor Appointment: Kerala HC Stays Regularisation Of 1,850 Staff Of Kerala Bank

When back door appointment, as well as regularisation of temporary staff, has raised public ire against the ruling left government, the Kerala High Court passed an interim order on Monday to stay all regularisation of employees in the newly formed Kerala Bank. A single bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the move to regularise 1,850 temporary staff of Kerala Bank, which was formed after the amalgamation of all district cooperative banks in the state.

The petitioner in the case, Thirty-year-old PR Haridas, shortlisted in the rank list prepared for direct recruitment to the post of clerk, stated that steps which are taken by the government were unjust and unsustainable and that his right to an appointment would be prejudiced if the Bank adopted mass regularisation of temporary staff.

The petitioner alleged that the Kerala Bank after its formation delayed reporting vacancies and promotions were illegally made' to the post which was earmarked for direct recruitment through PSC.

He also contended that hasty steps are being taken by the three respondents: Kerala State, Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Kerala State Cooperative Bank, to regularise services of temporary employees working in the bank and it is 'vitiated by malafide and political consideration'. It also alleges that the regularisation was being done under the guise of State of Karnataka vs Umadevi Case, where recruitment of staff on basis of 'humanitarian gesture'. However, the counsel for Haridas Adv George Poomthottam has stated that this is invalid as all the 1850 staff have not completed 5 years, as against the judgement which mandates 10 years of being a temporary staff.

Interestingly, in another PIL, the government had put on record that no regularisation procedure has been initiated by the government. The Court has asked to file a detailed explanation and has posted the case for March 2.

